Mississippi State QB battle remains open, highly competitive at start of fall camp

Mississippi State is among the teams that has not yet declared a starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 football season.

The Bulldogs technically have seven quarterbacks competing between Jack Abraham, Will Rogers, Jake Weir, Chance Lovertich, Daniel Greek, Jack Kristofek, Sawyer Robertson, though the competition for the top spot on the depth chart is expected to come down to those first two.

MSU has seen two quarterbacks leave the roster between the spring and now, with Tyler Pogue entering the transfer portal and Justin Stoleberg joining the staff.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach gave an update on where things stand at the position after Friday's practice -- the first practice of fall camp.

"We've got a number of quarterbacks and we've got to work through all of them," Leach said.

Looking at the offense as a whole, it's clear that having a full spring not as affected by COVID-19 as last year has helped this team out some. Speaking specifically on the sophomore Rogers, Leach noted the progress he's watched him make.

"In leadership, he's come a long, long way as far as elevating the play of others," Leach told reporters. "He seems more consistent obviously than he was starting as a true freshman without a spring but there's plenty of progress to make. Some of it is getting tuned in with your receivers too."

Rogers grew up in a football household -- his father, Wyatt, is an offensive coordinator at Brandon High School. That background has shown up in Rogers' habits on and off the football field.

"He's constantly watching film, constantly texting with questions and observations," Leach said. "Off the field, he probably works more than anybody on the team. Coach's kids are like that. They're used to being around film and evaluating. I imagine when they sit down to dinner in the Rogers' household, besides pass the potatoes they talk about football."

Rogers seems to be the favorite, at least among the media, to open the season as the starter. But anyone who knows how Mike Leach does things knows that he plays the best option on the roster, regardless of who that may be at the time.

KJ Costello began the 2020 season as the starter, but the way the year went with Rogers taking the reins as the starter after the Alabama game shows that situations can evolve in ways we didn't necessarily expect them to.

Rogers finished the season with 1,976 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"I would've loved to do that a year ago but the thing is these guys change, they don't always stay the same," Leach said. "The good news is that they usually improve so you've got to keep peeking in on them and seeing what they're doing and then try to distribute the reps…You're constantly trying your best to evaluate and make the best decision that you can."