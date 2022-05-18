Mississippi State ranks among the best in the SEC in an NFL stat that deals with finances.

Many NFL players have the opportunity to sign hefty contracts worth millions of dollars, and former Mississippi State stars who play professionally are no exception.

Active NFL Bulldogs have totaled $618 million in cumulative career earnings. If that number seems incredibly high compared to other college programs, it's because it is. Mississippi State is ranked fourth in the SEC and eighth in all of college football in total earnings by former players who currently play in the NFL.

LSU leads the nation with former players currently accumulating an incredible $990 million. Alabama is second on the list, and Georgia is the only other SEC team ahead of Mississippi State. Texas A&M and Florida fall directly behind MSU. Other non-SEC teams with players averaging higher than the Bulldogs in cumulative earnings are Ohio State, California, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads all Bulldogs in total earnings. The six-year veteran has earned more than $111 million throughout his years in the NFL and is currently locked in a four-year, $160 million contract.

Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay are the next highest-earning alumni. Cox, a defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to earn nearly $103 million through a six-year contract and has already racked up more than $100 million throughout the years. Slay, who plays for the Eagles as a cornerback, has accumulated nearly $70.5 million since being drafted in 2013.

One name that is a little lower on the list is Jeffery Simmons, who has been outstanding as a defensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans over the past few seasons. Simmons has cumulative earnings of roughly $10.4 million and is under a $12.7 million contract that has been extended through the 2023 season. Given his recent success, it's likely that Simmons will greatly increase his total earnings throughout the next few years.

The total earnings accumulated by nearly two-dozen former Mississippi State student-athletes show just how good the players are. Many of them are kept in long contracts that pay a fortune-- a testament to their successes on the field. MSU continues to be a hot spot for college football stars to take their talents to the next level.