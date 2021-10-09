Nick Fitzgerald: Where He Started and Where He Is Now

Nick Fitzgerald was a powerful starting quarterback from 2016-2018 who broke multiple SEC records and signed as an NFL free agent. With that being said, where is he now?

Fitzgerald began his Mississippi State career in early 2014 as a true freshman and did not have any playing time. After a year of training and growing stronger, he was given eligibility as a redshirt freshman and served as Dak Prescott's backup quarterback. In his 2015 redshirt freshman season, Fitzgerald played in eight games. He threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, and he also had three rushing touchdowns.

Fitzgerald took over as the starting quarterback at the beginning of his sophomore season in 2016. This was arguably his best season in maroon and white. He played in all 13 games, one of which was the postseason Gasparilla Bowl. Fitzgerald finished the year with 21 passing touchdowns, 16 rushing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He finished with 3,798 total offensive yards, including 2,423 passing yards and 1,375 rushing yards.

In 2017, Fitzgerald's season was cut short after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Ole Miss. Despite this, he finished the season with 1,782 passing yards. He had nearly the same number of touchdowns and interceptions, with 15 and 11 respectively. On the ground, Fitzgerald rushed for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fitzgerald's senior season was his comeback season, and he gave it his all. He accounted for 2,888 total yards, including 1,767 through the air and 1,121 on the ground. He racked up 16 passing touchdowns, and despite his injury, he was able to run for 13 as well.

Throughout his career, Fitzgerald received many awards and accolades. He was recognized as an SEC Offensive Player of the Week six times in his career, was named a 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist, also named a semifinalist in 2017 for both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award. Fitzgerald also broke 13 Mississippi State records and four SEC records. The most notable record he broke was career rushing yards by a quarterback in the SEC, formerly held by Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow.

Despite his success, Fitzgerald was not drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remained with Tampa Bay through the summer and part of the season as a member of the practice squad. Fitzgerald was cut from the team in October 2019. In early 2020, he signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks as a quarterback in the short-lived XFL.

The XFL folded at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Fitzgerald hasn't been picked up by another team yet, still looking for his next opportunity to play with the pros. Even though he might not be able to thrive in the NFL as a quarterback from a pure passer perspective the way that players like Prescott have, Fitzgerald has many qualities that would benefit any NFL roster. He has proven himself as a talented runner, and his size would give him a great advantage at tight end. Fitzgerald has his shortcomings passing the ball, but he brings the necessary athletic ability to succeed at key offensive positions.

Fitzgerald had an outstanding career at MSU and was a major part of keeping the team successful after Prescott departed for the NFL. He could still possibly prove a valuable contributor at the next level if given another chance -- and there's no doubt he would have the support of Bulldogs fans across the nation.