Mike Leach Shares Thoughts on Quarterback Performance, Consistency After Second Scrimmage

The competition for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart at quarterback for Mississippi State has been described as "wide open" all offseason.

But it can't be long before we know a sure starter, considering the season opener against LA Tech in Davis Wade Stadium is now a mere two weeks away.

While no official starter has been formally announced, sophomore signal-caller Will Rogers seems to be in the lead -- based on the way he took the reins last year and how he's performed throughout camp, it's hard to see a scenario in which he isn't the starter come Week 1.

Leach recently indicated that Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich were the two frontrunners. In terms of consistency, which is something coaches have continued to harp on throughout camp, Rogers has the upper hand.

Rogers seems to be steadily improving and distancing himself further out from the others as time has gone on.

“I think they both have good qualities," Leach said when I asked for his thoughts on the two passers Saturday. "I think they’re battling to stay within themselves as far as consistency. I think Will is more consistent than Chance.”

Rogers was the most productive of the group during the scrimmage, completing 13-of-27 passes for 160 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Lovertich was 10-of-13 for 89 yards with one interception. Daniel Greek was 6-of-12 for 51 yards, while Sawyer Robertson was 2-of-7 for eight yards with one interception.

For comparison purposes, here's a look at the numbers for each quarterback from the first scrimmage:

Will Rogers: 11-of-20, 79 yards, TD

Chance Lovertich: 19-of-30, 152 yards, TD

Daniel Greek: 5-of-8, 63 yards, 2 INT.

Sawyer Robertson: 6-of-8, 52 yards, TD

Obviously, the number of interceptions this Saturday showed aggressiveness and success on the defensive side of the ball, but also showed that the quarterbacks need to be more careful in their decision-making.

"I think it’s the quarterbacks," Leach said. "I mean good plays by the defense, they caught them and took off with them, but the starting point is don’t throw it to them. It’s all a series of little things... Occasionally, there’s an interception where the guy makes some spectacular, special play. These weren’t really like that, I didn’t think. Credit our defensive guys for being in the right position quickly to make the play... I think we can execute better and prevent some of those. But we do expect to get turnovers."

There's plenty of work to be done at the quarterback position and beyond for the Bulldogs, but there are a lot of good things to build upon -- and we have a clearer idea than ever of just who will be assuming the helm on Sept. 4.