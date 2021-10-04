October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers named to Davey O’Brien Great 8

Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers is piling up the awards this week.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been awarded a spot in the Davey O’Brien Great 8 this week in the wake of his performance against the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. 

The Great 8 is a weekly quarterback award given out by the Davey O’Brien foundation, in which 8 quarterbacks are rewarded for their play each week. You may recognize the name if you've also kept track of the past winners of the Davey O’Brien Trophy, the award for the best quarterback in the country given at the end of every season. 

The award comes after Rogers tallied 408 yards after completed 46-of-59 passes to elevate the Bulldogs to a 26-22 victory against the then 15th ranked Aggies. 

Rogers leads the SEC in completion percentage at 75.7, with his next opponent Bryce Young in second at 72.97%. If Rogers keeps up this level of production, he will be able to pass former MSU signal-caller Dak Prescott’s career passing yardage record (9,376) in his junior year. 

The sophomore quarterback and his team face a tough task next up on schedule as the Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 16 in Davis Wade Stadium.

USATSI_16780426
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named to Davey O'Brien Great 8

1 minute ago
USATSI_16825209
Football

Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

1 hour ago
USATSI_16881676
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

4 hours ago
USATSI_16881590
Football

Turning the Corner: Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Proved Something Big With Win Over Texas A&M

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16881848
Football

Victory in College Station: Mississippi State Win Over Texas A&M Sets Up Interesting Open Date

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_2326066
Football

Sylvester Croom's Resignation Changed College Football Forever, Shows Power of the Coaching Carousel

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16881671
Football

Mississippi State Defeats Texas A&M: Quarter-By-Quarter Game Summary

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16881676
Football

Mississippi State Tops Texas A&M: Three Key Takeaways From the Victory in College Station

Oct 3, 2021