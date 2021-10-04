Bulldogs QB Will Rogers Named to Davey O'Brien Great 8

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been awarded a spot in the Davey O’Brien Great 8 this week in the wake of his performance against the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend.

The Great 8 is a weekly quarterback award given out by the Davey O’Brien foundation, in which 8 quarterbacks are rewarded for their play each week. You may recognize the name if you've also kept track of the past winners of the Davey O’Brien Trophy, the award for the best quarterback in the country given at the end of every season.

The award comes after Rogers tallied 408 yards after completed 46-of-59 passes to elevate the Bulldogs to a 26-22 victory against the then 15th ranked Aggies.

Rogers leads the SEC in completion percentage at 75.7, with his next opponent Bryce Young in second at 72.97%. If Rogers keeps up this level of production, he will be able to pass former MSU signal-caller Dak Prescott’s career passing yardage record (9,376) in his junior year.

The sophomore quarterback and his team face a tough task next up on schedule as the Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 16 in Davis Wade Stadium.