Will Rogers Has Already Outdone All Mike Leach-Coached Quarterbacks In One Regard

Will Rogers has bested every quarterback coached by Mike Leach in this regard.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers grew a lot in 2021, breaking conference and school records as just a sophomore within Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

Arguably his best game of the season was against Kentucky when he completed 92.3% of his passes (36-of-39) for an SEC single-game completion percentage record (minimum of 30 passing attempts), and he finished out the season with a completion percentage of 75.1%, 4,449 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Over two years at Mississippi State, and just one as the full-time starter, Rogers has surpassed all quarterbacks coached by Mike Leach in one aspect. According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers currently posts the highest overall grade by a quarterback coached by Leach since 2014 after a solid 2021 season in which he saw continuous improvement.

That includes Washington State great Gardner Minshew -- Rogers' overall grade sits as 89.9 (2021), while Minshew's was an 87.8 in 2018.

Back in 2018, Minshew recorded a completion percentage of 70.7%, 4,779passing yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It will be interesting to watch how Rogers continues to build upon the foundation he has set for himself in 2022 at the helm of a Bulldogs team that has seen immense year-over-year improvement.