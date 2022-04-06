Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team's progress through spring practice.

Spring practice is well underway for Mississippi State football, which wrapped up its sixth day of offseason work on Tuesday.

Quarterback Will Rogers, who will be one to watch at the position across the nation this year, is among the Bulldogs players who have made continuous strides. Rogers is focused on making personal improvements in 2022 as well as elevating the team around him -- something he's been praised for by his coaches throughout his career -- as an older figure in his junior year.

"I feel like I've been here for six, seven years now," Rogers said. "It's good to be out here. I'm definitely an older guy in the locker room now so I have to carry that role on the field."

Rogers put the nation on notice on more than one occasion, breaking the SEC single-game completion percentage record (minimum of 30 passing attempts) with a 92.3% completion percentage against No. 12-ranked Kentucky as the Bulldogs snagged a 31-17 victory.

He finished the season with a completion percentage of 73.9% and 4,739 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Watch below to hear everything Rogers had to say Tuesday afternoon: