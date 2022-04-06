Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Talks Spring Practice

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers met with the media Tuesday to discuss the team's progress through spring practice.

Spring practice is well underway for Mississippi State football, which wrapped up its sixth day of offseason work on Tuesday.

Quarterback Will Rogers, who will be one to watch at the position across the nation this year, is among the Bulldogs players who have made continuous strides. Rogers is focused on making personal improvements in 2022 as well as elevating the team around him -- something he's been praised for by his coaches throughout his career -- as an older figure in his junior year.

"I feel like I've been here for six, seven years now," Rogers said. "It's good to be out here. I'm definitely an older guy in the locker room now so I have to carry that role on the field."

Rogers put the nation on notice on more than one occasion, breaking the SEC single-game completion percentage record (minimum of 30 passing attempts) with a 92.3% completion percentage against No. 12-ranked Kentucky as the Bulldogs snagged a 31-17 victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He finished the season with a completion percentage of 73.9% and 4,739 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Watch below to hear everything Rogers had to say Tuesday afternoon:

USATSI_16318585
Baseball

Mississippi State Trounces UT Martin, 13-2 in Starkville

By Elizabeth Keen15 hours ago
USATSI_17987788
Baseball

Mississippi State vs. UT Martin: Live Updates

By Elizabeth Keen19 hours ago
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. UT Martin

By Crissy FroydApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17517733
Football

Why Colin Cowherd's Take on Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz Is Way Off-Base

By Elizabeth KeenApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17421523
Football

Leach: Mississippi State QBs Showing Steady Improvement, Increased Consistency Through Spring Practice

By Crissy FroydApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17987786
Baseball

Three Takeaways: Mississippi State Baseball Avoids Arkansas Sweep, Now What?

By Elizabeth KeenApr 4, 2022
USATSI_18011311
Baseball

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Tennessee Holds Strong at Week 3

By Elizabeth KeenApr 4, 2022
USATSI_17815323
Football

How Will Mississippi State Address Left Tackle in 2022?

By Tanner MarlarApr 4, 2022