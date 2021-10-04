October 4, 2021
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Named Manning Award Star of the Week

Rogers is gaining recognition for his accomplishments over the weekend.
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has been named a Manning Award Star of the Week following his performance in the Bulldogs' 26-22 road win over Texas A&M.

The sophomore completed 46-of-59 passes (78%) for 408 yards with three touchdowns without an interception. With this game now behind the Bulldogs, Rogers has completed 75.7% of his passes for 1,862 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions after completing 69.1% of his passes for 1,976 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in limited action last year.

For this season, Rogers is the only SEC quarterback to have a 400-yard, three-touchdown performance -- and he has two of them.

Here's a look at the other quarterbacks he's in the company of who were also named honorees this week. The quarterback of the week has not yet been named.

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

D’Wan Mathis (Temple)

Tanner McKee (Stanford)

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Rogers and the Bulldogs head into an open date as they return to Starkville, set to face Alabama on Oct. 16 in Davis Wade Stadium.

