Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Among Most Highly Graded SEC QBs After Week 1

Mississippi State football's Week 1 win over LA Tech didn't look the way most people drew it up, as the Bulldogs headed into the matchup favored by 23 points.

Instead, the Bulldogs narrowly escaped an upset from the "other Bulldogs" thanks to a missed field goal in the final two seconds of the game that allowed them to get the 35-34 victory in Davis Wade Stadium.

One of the key parts of the comeback, considering MSU was down by 20 points at one point early in the fourth quarter, was quarterback Will Rogers settling in and helping get the job done with a string of 11-straight completions at the end of the game.

He finished the contest 39-of-47 (83%) with three touchdowns and one interception, also securing an overall grade of 83.6, according to Pro Football Focus.

That makes him the third-highest rated quarterback in the conference based on that alone, tied with Bo Nix of Auburn, behind only Will Levis of Kentucky (91.1) and Matt Corral of Ole Miss (87.5).

Though Rogers still has some room for improvement, as all young quarterbacks do, he's been impressive so far under the circumstances he's dealt with. Rogers saw action as a true freshman last season when KJ Costello went down against Alabama, assuming the reins of the offense from that point.

Rogers finished 2020 with a 69.1% completion percentage, 1,976 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Rogers will look to get better and maintain consistency as the season goes on, starting with Saturday's game against NC State at 6 p.m. CT in Starkville.