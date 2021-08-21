Watch: Bulldogs DE Randy Charlton, DT Cameron Young, DE Jack Harris post-practice press conference, 08/20/2021

Mississippi State's 13th practice of fall camp was officially in the books Friday evening, with the team's second scrimmage set to take place in Davis Wade Stadium the following day.

Defensive ends Jack Harris and Randy Charlton, along with defensive tackle Cameron Young were among the players who met with the media following practice.

Charlton has become more of a topic of conversation recently, after the report from Matt Zenitz of On3 that said defensive end Jordan Davis had torn his ACL in Saturday's scrimmage came out. There's anticipation that the UCF transfer could end up being his replacement.

With this, Charlton has had to flip to the other side of the defensive line and was asked about to what degree he felt like there was a difference between playing the strong side and the weak side.

"No difference at all for me," Charlton said. "You're playing ball, it's just a different place, different plays but it's the same thing -- play ball, be strong, be fierce."

As for looking ahead to Saturday's scrimmage, Charlton echoed the same attitude his other teammates have had heading into the weekend.

"Just to maintain everything I know," Charlton said. "Consistency... knowing what I have to do."

Watch below to hear everything Charlton, Young and Harris had to say on Friday (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):