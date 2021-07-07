Mississippi State Gains Commitment From 2022 JUCO CB DeCarlos Nicholson

The unofficial visit cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson took to Mississippi State on Tuesday was enough to sell him on the school's football program.

Nicholson has had a busy month as far as interest from Power 5 programs goes and chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Ole Miss, Baylor and Louisiana-Lafayette. He has not yet been rated by 247Sports.

Formerly of Petal High School, the Gulf Coast Community prospect has also seen time at quarterback.

The decision to come to MSU seemed to come down at least partially to the culture and energy of the program for Nicholson.

"At first, they were all kind of even and they all pursued me hard. But I wanted to play for the home state and I always wanted to play in the SEC," he said via Paul Jones of 247Sports. "Seeing their Twitter videos of Will Rogers and those guys, that got me hyped. I knew that is where I want to be and they are building something special at Mississippi State."

Nicholson is the 15th commitment of MSU's 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder joins Jaterrious Elam (Greenville Christian) and Tyler Woodard (Freedom Prep Academy) as the third cornerback commitment in the class. He is also the first junior college commitment of the 2022 class for the Bulldogs.

It will be interesting to watch just how much of an impact Nicholson can make for MSU's secondary in the seasons to come under cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath and defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

Nicholson has spoken highly of both Arnett and McBath, and he's built a solid relationship with the two ahead of making his way to Starkville.

"Coach McBath and Coach Arnett were on me hard," he said. "Coach Arnett wants the top players and the best men in his defense at Mississippi State. Same thing with Coach McBath and I really like Coach McBath. I've had a good feeling about him ever since I met him."