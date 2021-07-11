Former Mississippi State Football Pledge Commits to Ole Miss

Sports Illustrated home
Former Mississippi State Pledge Commits to Ole Miss

Jacarius Clayton will continue his football career with the Rebels.
Jacarius Clayton will continue his football career with the Rebels.

2022 defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton of Tupelo, Mississippi (Tupelo High School) is staying in-state to continue his career at the college level, but he's not coming to Mississippi State.

Clayton announced Friday that he had committed to Ole Miss over Arizona State. 

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder originally pledged to MSU in June of 2019. He de-committed on June 17, 2021 after visiting Arizona State and Ole Miss.

Clayton, a three-star prospect, is listed as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Mississippi and the No. 488 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

On top of Ole Miss, MSU and Arizona State, Clayton also held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Indiana, Oregon, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss and UAB.

Clayton had a successful junior season at Tupelo, recording 32 total tackles, along with 16 tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Clayton has built solid relationships with Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner and defensive analyst Marquise Watson.

"Those two are some of the best coaches I've ever met," Clayton said in an interview with Ole Miss Spirit. "It's crazy with all of the energy that they bring. They're who I want to play for. When they come in, they just light the room up. It's just crazy."

Clayton is the seventh commitment for Lane Kiffin's team for this recruiting class, joining Marquez Dortch, Zxavian Harris, Reginald Hughes and Larry Simmons.

It will be interesting to see just how quickly Clayton becomes a contributor for the Rebels on the field and if he can give the MSU offense any trouble when the two teams face each other in the Egg Bowl each season.

