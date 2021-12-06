Former Mississippi State Safety Commitment Flips to Tennessee

Jourdan Thomas, a former Mississippi State recruit who broke his commitment to the university on Wednesday, has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Thomas made this announcement during his official visit to Tennessee on Saturday and claimed that it was an easy decision to make. Aside from Mississippi State and Tennessee, Thomas also had offers from South Carolina, Memphis, UCF, Indiana and more.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Alabama, has caught the eyes of many coaches across the country. According to the 247Sports Composite, Thomas is a three-star prospect and the No. 61 safety in the nation. He is also the No. 30 2022 recruit from the state of Alabama.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs still have plenty of depth on the team and many talented commitments planning to be in maroon and white next season. One of these commitments is Wesley Miller, a safety from Heritage Academy in Columbus, Mississippi. The 247Sports Composite lists Miller as a three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 57 safety in the nation and the No. 21 football recruit from Mississippi in the class of 2022.

Mississippi State has the No. 10 recruiting class in the SEC and is No. 30 in the entire nation according to 247Sports. The Bulldogs will likely pick up more recruits before national signing day, which falls on Feb. 2, 2022.