Bulldogs Add New OL Commitment to Promising 2022 Class

Mississippi State football added another commitment to a steadily-growing roster on Friday afternoon-- Jakson LaHue, an offensive lineman from Azle, Texas.

LaHue took to Twitter to announce the big news a week after making an official visit to the university. On Monday, he made the decision to de-commit from Virginia Tech, leading many Bulldogs fans to believe that he was planning on coming to Starkville instead. He chose Mississippi State over schools such as Harvard, Virginia and Columbia.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle has received impressive ratings from the staff at recruiting sites across the country. According to the 247Sports Composite, LaHue is a three-star recruit with an overall score of 0.8497. He is listed as the No. 106 offensive tackle in the nation and ranks as the No. 159 best player in the state of Texas for the class of 2022.

LaHue will have to work hard to fill some very big shoes if he wants to be successful at MSU. The team's current left tackle, Charles Cross, has been the best player for the Bulldogs all season and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Cross has only given up five quarterback pressures and one sack on 682 pass blocks. He received Mississippi's Kent Hull Trophy, was named to the ESPN All-America Team and received recognition as a First Team All-SEC player from three different groups.

LaHue will have the difficult job of protecting quarterback Will Rogers in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, but the coaches seem to have plenty of faith in him. Hopefully, LaHue can grow to become an important part of the offensive line and help the Bulldogs to succeed in the coming years.