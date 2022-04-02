The wide receiver out of Tennessee has picked up dozens of offers, including one from MSU.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Justin Brown made an official visit to Mississippi State on Saturday.

Brown, a student-athlete out of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be taking his fourth college visit in the past eight days. He visited Ole Miss last weekend before traveling north to Penn State and Pitt. While in Starkville, he had the chance to see Saturday's spring football practice and meet with the coaches who have displayed a big interest in him.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound high school junior had an outstanding 2021 season with Blackman. Brown caught 69 passes for a total of 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns-- impressive stats, to say the least. He still has one more season to continue improving, something that has many looking his way early.

Brown has been tabbed a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. His score of 0.8900 is impressive, and so are his rankings: he's listed as the No. 10 recruit in the state of Tennessee and the No. 47 wide receiver in the nation. Rivals.com lists Brown even higher as a four-star recruit that ranks No. 7 in his home state and No. 41 wide receiver nationally.

Most student-athletes aspiring to reach the college level hope to get a few offers from major universities. According to 247 Sports, Brown has 26 offers... and they keep rolling in. Seven of those offers are from SEC schools. Besides MSU, these include Ole Miss, Missouri, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Vanderbilt. Brown also has offers from historical powerhouses such as Ohio State and Miami.

Despite all of the attention he has been getting from major universities, Brown still has plenty of time to think about the future. In an interview with SI-All American, he said that he will wait to make an official decision.

"I will probably make my decision after my senior season," Brown said. "What's important is education, how I would fit the offense and if the team is family-oriented and has that family bond."

According to Brown, he has a few schools that are in contention the most at this time: Mississippi State is one of them. Others include Ole Miss, Missouri, Pitt, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Brown still has another season of high school football to compete in before beginning his college journey. Given his incredible talent, he will likely pull in many more offers before he makes his final decision on where he would like to play college football. This decision might be months away, but if Mississippi State is still on his radar at that time, then it will be a huge pick-up for head coach Mike Leach and his staff.