SEC Bowl Projections: Where Each Team Is Projected to Land Before Selection Sunday

Many SEC teams are waiting to find out where they will end up playing this postseason, but they won't have to wait too much longer.

There is less than a week before postseason bowl selections are made by the College Football Playoff committee, and a host of SEC teams are anxiously awaiting their postseason destination.

13 of the 14 SEC schools have at least six wins on the season and are eligible to make it to a bowl game--.that amount set both a conference and an NCAA record. Three of those teams are projected to make it to a big New Year's Six bowl game, with one having the potential to win the national championship.

Before Selection Sunday on Dec. 5, here are the final bowl projections for each SEC school according to CBS Sports.

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma State

The Georgia Bulldogs are having a historical season. They sit at 12-0 on the year, and 10 of those wins have come by 20 or more points. The Bulldogs are expected to make a playoff appearance no matter what, and right now their opponent in the semifinals will likely be Oklahoma State. All in all, Georgia looks unbeatable...but can they be stopped?

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Baylor

It's weird to say that the 10-2 Crimson Tide is having an off-year, but Alabama has struggled as of late. They defeated LSU by only six points on Nov. 6 and went back-and-forth with Arkansas before claiming a seven-point victory a few weeks later. Their most awful performance came this past weekend when the Tide were held scoreless until the fourth quarter and defeated Auburn in four overtimes. It seems improbable that Alabama will make it into the playoffs, but a Sugar Bowl berth will provide some solace to Nick Saban's team.

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Pittsburgh

The two best quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft class could be playing in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Matt Corral of Ole Miss and Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh are two incredibly talented athletes that each have their own special abilities-- Corral is an experienced dual-threat quarterback, while Pickett is dangerously strong and accurate. Both teams revolve around their respective quarterbacks, so if this matchup does happen, it will be interesting to see whether Corral or Pickett shines the most.

Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. Mississippi State

Mississippi State has reached a bowl game for a program-record 12th straight season. The Air Raid offense that the Bulldogs run has been proven to work, and only a few key plays separate the team from being 11-1 as opposed to 7-5. Not only do they have a talented and deep offense, but they also have a strong defense that has the ability to perform better than almost any other SEC team. Can they keep the momentum that they have built this season going against a Kansas State team that has had a similar year?

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M fans have spent the last few days in outrage over the way their team ended the regular season. Aside from an unlikely win against Alabama, the Aggies finished 8-4 after beginning the season as playoff hopefuls. Most fingers are pointed at Jimbo Fisher, who makes a hefty $9 million a year but can't live up to his expectations. Still, Texas A&M should accept the idea of playing a talented Iowa team in the Citrus Bowl: there are much worse ways to end the season.

Outback Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

After years of struggling, the Kentucky football program seems to have turned things around this season. Led by quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the Wildcats finished the regular season 9-3 and in second place in the SEC East behind Georgia. The future looks bright for the team, and an Outback Bowl appearance against a talented Wisconsin team should challenge and motivate them.

Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Arkansas

Much like Kentucky, Arkansas has had a turnaround season. The Razorbacks went from going years without winning a single SEC game to finishing the 2021 season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Their success is largely attributed to the fact that they have one of the best rushing attacks in the nation. However, Wake Forest is an easily-overlooked team, so the Hogs will need to come out stronger than they have at any point this season if they expect to win.

Music City Bowl: Minnesota vs. Tennessee

Hendon Hooker has been an outstanding quarterback for Tennessee this season, and his performance has been a breath of fresh air for a team that has struggled for years. Hooker finished the regular season 180-of-261 passing for 2,567 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. His Volunteers look to stay in their home state for the postseason and face a steady and tough Minnesota team.

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Virginia vs. South Carolina

Given the quarterback situation that South Carolina has faced this season, it is shocking to imagine that the Gamecocks made it to the postseason. Luke Doty, Jason Brown and Zeb Noland have all seen playing time under center this season. The offense adapted well all year to the constant changes at quarterback, and their bowl appearance is a reward for their ability to adjust whenever necessary.

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Auburn

Auburn could have been great this season, but dropping the last four games of the season put a damper on the success that they had. The Tigers dropped crucial games to Texas A&M and South Carolina, gave up a 25-point lead to Mississippi State and lost the Iron Bowl against Alabama in four overtimes just last weekend. Instead of finding themselves in a big New Year's Six game, Auburn will have to settle for a smaller bowl game and hope for better luck next year.

Birmingham Bowl: UCF vs. LSU

LSU's appearance in the postseason seemed unlikely this time last week, but they made it. The Tigers managed to defeat Texas A&M 27-24 on a late touchdown and finish the season with just enough wins to make it to a bowl game. It's a fitting way for the season to end: head coach Ed Orgeron will not be returning next season, and the national championship-winning play-caller deserves one last chance to lead his team to victory.

Quick Lane Bowl: Missouri vs. Eastern Michigan

Missouri is another team that barely made it into the postseason, but they deserve applause for the final push they made to ensure their spot in a bowl game. The Tigers narrowly defeated South Carolina on Nov. 13 and knocked off Florida by converting a daring two-point attempt during overtime on Nov. 20. Hopefully, the team will take advantage of the fact that they will likely be playing a weaker opponent and can capture a solid bowl victory.

Cure Bowl: Florida vs. Appalachian State

In an unlikely turn of events, Florida is the worst out of the 13 SEC teams that have made it to the postseason. The 6-6 Gators started the season ranked in the top 15 of the AP Poll and now find themselves without a head coach, defensive coordinator and offensive line coach. They managed to scoot into the postseason picture with a 24-21 win over Florida State under the leadership of interim head coach Greg Knox. Knox will lead his team into whatever lesser bowl game they make and hope to come out with a victory to end the season with a winning record.