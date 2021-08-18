Watch: Bulldogs Special Teams Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Matt Brock Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

Mississippi State finished up its 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon at Leo Seal as the Bulldogs now stand a mere 17 days away from the season opener against LA Tech in Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 4.

Following Tuesday's practice, MSU special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Matt Brock met with the media.

Brock answered questions on multiple players Tuesday, including linebacker Tyrus Wheat.

"Simply put, I think he's just gotten himself in better shape," Brock said. "He can play more plays at a higher rate of speed longer. Last year, he gassed out pretty quick, just because of his lack of conditioning. He's challenged himself and he's done a nice job with coach Brown... he's 265 pounds and he's probably one of our best players in space overall at the linebacker position."

Watch below to hear everything Brock had to say on Tuesday afternoon (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):