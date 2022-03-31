Skip to main content

Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Talk First Day in Pads at Spring Practice

Mississippi State football players met with the media following the first day in pads at spring practice.

It's still incredibly early and there are several months before Mississippi State football takes the field again in a regular-season game, but just a handful of days into spring practice, the Bulldogs are already showing plenty of reason for optimism.

The team had its first day in pads on Tuesday as they knocked the rust off in anticipation of the spring game next month.

Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson, defensive end De'Monte Russell and wide receiver Rara Thomas met with the media following the day's practice to reflect on what the team showed, where there was room for improvement and where the expectations stand.

Of course, a lot has changed for some position groups like wide receiver, with one of the team's standouts leaving for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"(The competition in the wide receivers room is) great," Thomas said. "I hate that Makai (Polk) left, I wish he would have stayed one more year. I learned everything from him. He taught me everything I know."

Listen below to hear what all three players had to say this week:

USATSI_10013833
Football

How to Donate to the Dave Nichol Memorial Football Scholarship Fund

By Crissy Froyd14 hours ago
USATSI_17821841
Basketball

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Standout Myah Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth Keen15 hours ago
USATSI_17421497
Football

Mississippi State's Strength of Schedule in 2022 Gives Bulldogs a Chance to Make a Statement

By Dylan FlippoMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17988183
Baseball

Mississippi State Downs Memphis, 10-4 After Chris Lemonis Ejection

By Crissy FroydMar 30, 2022
USATSI_15257310
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Memphis

By Crissy FroydMar 29, 2022
USATSI_16293903
Baseball

Week 2 SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Tennessee Remains Top Dog

By Elizabeth KeenMar 29, 2022
USATSI_16287320 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls to Alabama 6-2 in Sunday Afternoon Matchup

By Elizabeth KeenMar 27, 2022
USATSI_16309164 (1)
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Looks to Sweep Alabama (3/27/2022)

By Elizabeth KeenMar 27, 2022