Mississippi State football players met with the media following the first day in pads at spring practice.

It's still incredibly early and there are several months before Mississippi State football takes the field again in a regular-season game, but just a handful of days into spring practice, the Bulldogs are already showing plenty of reason for optimism.

The team had its first day in pads on Tuesday as they knocked the rust off in anticipation of the spring game next month.

Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson, defensive end De'Monte Russell and wide receiver Rara Thomas met with the media following the day's practice to reflect on what the team showed, where there was room for improvement and where the expectations stand.

Of course, a lot has changed for some position groups like wide receiver, with one of the team's standouts leaving for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"(The competition in the wide receivers room is) great," Thomas said. "I hate that Makai (Polk) left, I wish he would have stayed one more year. I learned everything from him. He taught me everything I know."

Listen below to hear what all three players had to say this week: