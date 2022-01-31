Mississippi State Football Names Hollingshead Inside WRs Coach, Mike Leach Makes Staff Changes

After months of speculation from fans, Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach has officially announced the team's newest inside wide receivers coach.

Drew Hollingshead, who has served as an offensive assistant under Leach for six seasons, was named to the role this morning. He succeeds former wide receivers coach Dave Nichol, who left for USC in early December.

Hollingshead might be young, but he has plenty of experience in the Air Raid offense. He played quarterback for the University of Houston football team and graduated with a degree in sports administration in 2012. Hollingshead took his first collegiate coaching job in 2013 when he began working at Texas A&M-Commerce as a quality control coach and quarterbacks coach. Three years later, Leach brought Hollingshead onto his staff at Washington State. He spent four seasons as the Cougars' quality control coach before moving to Starkville with Leach at the end of the 2019 season. While at Mississippi State, Hollingshead has served as a mentor to rising athletes in various offensive roles.

Through his positions at various schools, Hollingshead has had the opportunity to work with incredibly talented athletes, including Air Raid quarterbacks Luke Faulk, Gardner Minshew II and Anthony Gordon. He will undoubtedly be a great leader for the Bulldogs' talented group of wide receivers, and this new position will further his career as a collegiate coach. In a statement released shortly after learning of his new position, Hollingshead expressed gratitude and joy.

"I'm incredibly thankful for this opportunity," Hollingshead said. "I want to thank Coach Leach and Mississippi State for putting their trust in me. I'm excited to continue helping develop our program, coaching our players to reach their full potential and working with this incredible staff."

Leach also announced a few other role changes in preparation for the 2022 season. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will now be coaching safeties, Jason Washington will coach running backs, Matt Brock will coach all linebackers and Eric Mele will serve as the special teams' coordinator. Outside wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. will serve as the team's pass game coordinator, and offensive line coach Mason Miller will be the run game coordinator.

The changes come just in time for the start of spring football training in preparation for the 2022 season. Hollingshead and the rest of the coaching staff have proven to be successful and will look to take the teams to new heights next year.