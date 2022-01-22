Mississippi State QB, WR Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Several college football players across the nation have entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the season, including a handful from Mississippi State. Among the latest is wide receiver Teddy Knox, who reposted reports of his decision to transfer to his Instagram account. Quarterback Jack Abraham has also entered the portal, according to a report from The Clarion Ledger.

Knox, a native of Baton Rouge, was heavily recruited coming out of The Woodlands (TX) High School as a four-star prospect. He signed with Mississippi State on Dec. 16, 2020. The freshman saw action in three games but failed to record a reception, returning a kick for 31 yards in the win over Tennessee State last season.

Also looking for a change of scenery will be Abraham, who started off his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College where he passed for nearly 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns during a successful 2017 season in his own right.

Abraham had similar success at his next transfer destination, Southern Miss, where he threw for nearly 3,500 yards in 2019. In three seasons there, he passed for 7,067 yards with 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions -- those numbers could have been even higher if it weren't for the injury issues he struggled with back in 2020.

According to the same report from The Clarion Ledger on his decision to transfer, Abraham has received a hardship waiver, granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play wherever he lands next. Abraham was originally expected to closely contend with quarterback Will Rogers for the starting position ahead of the 2021 season at Mississippi State.