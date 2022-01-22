Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR, QB Enter Transfer Portal

Two more Mississippi State players entered the transfer portal this week.

Several college football players across the nation have entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the season, including a handful from Mississippi State. Among the latest is wide receiver Teddy Knox, who reposted reports of his decision to transfer to his Instagram account. Quarterback Jack Abraham has also entered the portal, according to a report from The Clarion Ledger.

Knox, a native of Baton Rouge, was heavily recruited coming out of The Woodlands (TX) High School as a four-star prospect. He signed with Mississippi State on Dec. 16, 2020. The freshman saw action in three games but failed to record a reception, returning a kick for 31 yards in the win over Tennessee State last season.

Also looking for a change of scenery will be Abraham, who started off his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Northwest Mississippi Community College where he passed for nearly 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns during a successful 2017 season in his own right.

Abraham had similar success at his next transfer destination, Southern Miss, where he threw for nearly 3,500 yards in 2019. In three seasons there, he passed for 7,067 yards with 41 touchdowns and 29 interceptions -- those numbers could have been even higher if it weren't for the injury issues he struggled with back in 2020.

Read More

According to the same report from The Clarion Ledger on his decision to transfer, Abraham has received a hardship waiver, granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play wherever he lands next. Abraham was originally expected to closely contend with quarterback Will Rogers for the starting position ahead of the 2021 season at Mississippi State.

USATSI_14986700 (1)
Football

Mississippi State QB, WR Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

3 minutes ago
USATSI_13549080 (4)
Football

Mississippi State Football Adds Talented OL Transfer

18 hours ago
USATSI_17531214
Basketball

Bulldogs Fans Need to Take a Breath After Loss to Florida

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17531212
Football

Mississippi State Basketball Falls To Florida in Second-Half Collapse

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_16319286
Baseball

Meet Mississippi State Baseball's 2022 Outfielders

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17012709 (1)
Football

Bulldogs WR Malik Heath Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17517240
Football

Opinion: Were Dak Prescott's Postgame Comments Appropriate

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_16346882 (1)
Baseball

Meet Mississippi State Baseball's 2022 Infielders and Catchers

Jan 18, 2022