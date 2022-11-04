Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

Mississippi State is looking to rebound from two consecutive losses as it hosts Auburn on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3) are favored against the Tigers (3-5, 1-4), but the matchup's history proves that anything can happen. Just last year, MSU came back from a 28-3 deficit on the Plains to notch a two-score victory and shock the Tigers. Those memories still linger, and on top of that, Mississippi State AD John Cohen accepted the same position at Auburn earlier this week. It's safe to say that there will be heightened intensity as the two teams meet on the gridiron.

Here are three players to keep an eye on as the Bulldogs and Tigers face off in Davis Wade Stadium.

1. DT Jaden Crumedy

Crumedy suffered an injury in a preseason training camp practice and has not touched the field so far this season, but that could change this weekend. The graduate defensive tackle has allegedly been practicing with the team this week and looks to make his return to college football on Saturday. Crumedy was a force to be reckoned with last year, notching 20 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack in 12 games played. He also had one forced fumble and one blocked kick. Mississippi State's defense has been impressive this season, but having Crumedy back could give the unit even more reinforcement.

2. LB Tyrus Wheat

Wheat has had a solid season, yet might not be getting the recognition he deserves. The graduate student out of Amite, Louisiana, has put up big numbers for the Bulldogs' defense this year, recording 35 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Wheat is just one part of Mississippi State's talented group of linebackers, but he's one of the most consistent defenders on the team and rarely makes an error. He has yet to have a true breakout game that shines above any other this year, but that could be coming this weekend.

3. WR Tulu Griffin

Time and time again, Griffin has proven that he is one of the speediest players that Mississippi State has to offer. He has helped the Bulldogs as a wide receiver this season with 273 yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. However, he shines the brightest as a kick returner. Griffin notched a 100-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown in 2021 and has had much of that same spark this year. In eight games played, the junior has amassed 354 total return yards and seems to put the Bulldogs in a favorable position on the field whenever he touches the football. Griffin should make some key plays as a wideout this weekend, but his ability to set up drives and be a game-changer on special teams will be what his team needs more than anything.