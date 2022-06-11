Mississippi State football is considered to have the most difficult 2022 schedule in the nation, but a new set of statistics shows just how much work the Bulldogs will have cut out for them.

Many of MSU's foes -- which include the entire SEC West, a few non-conference opponents and Georgia and Kentucky of the SEC East-- are heading into the 2022 season with incredible talent and high expectations. According to statistics produced by KFord Ratings, the MSU's slate of opponents would be difficult for even the top teams in the nation to handle with ease.

A typical Top-25 team would only stand a 0.1 percent chance of going undefeated against Mississippi State's opponents. Auburn is the only team in the nation that is perceived to have a slightly tougher schedule -- teams have a 0.08 percent chance of going undefeated against the Tigers' opponents, but the percentage is rounded to 0.1.

Even winning 10 games against Mississippi State's regular-season opponents would be a tough task for most teams in the FBS Top 25. Only nine percent of ranked teams could make it through the Bulldogs' schedule and walk away with 10 wins and just two losses. Perhaps it's because State has the unfortunate luck of having to face both teams who competed in last season's national championship: Alabama and Georgia.

Once again, MSU is second on the list in terms of the potential of nationally-ranked teams winning nine games against its opponents. Roughly 29 percent of FBS Top 25 teams could do it -- mathematically, that means that just seven other teams would be able to pull it off. That number does change drastically when it comes to eight wins, as KFord Ratings analyzes that 57 percent of high-caliber teams could go 8-4 with the Bulldogs' schedule.

Lastly, Mississippi State has the fourth-toughest path to bowl eligibility in 2022, behind only LSU, Georgia Tech and Auburn. 95 percent of average FBS Top 25 teams would be able to pick up at least six wins against the entirety of MSU's regular-season schedule.

While the four non-conference games that the Bulldogs will play this coming season should result in victories, the majority of the SEC is expected to be a vicious gauntlet once again. Mississippi State has been listed as a potential Top 25 team by multiple outlets ahead of the season, so the Bulldogs will hopefully be able to compete fairly well and have a successful season overall.