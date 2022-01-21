Mississippi State Football Adds Talented OL Transfer

Mississippi State added a talented new commitment to their offensive line on Friday morning, much to the delight of Bulldogs fans.

Steven Losoya III, a soon-to-be redshirt sophomore from Middle Tennessee, will be joining the Bulldogs just in time for the 2022 season. The team is already a bit thin on the offensive line-- mostly due to star tackle Charles Cross declaring for the NFL Draft-- and are in the process of rebuilding. Losoya picked MSU over multiple other FBS programs, including Georgia Southern, Connecticut and Arkansas State.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound athlete out of Nashville was given two redshirt freshman seasons in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, he played in seven games with three starts for the Blue Raiders. His first start came in the team's 40-34 overtime victory over Rice-- one of their only wins of the year. Losoya was named to the Conference-USA All-Freshman Team at the end of the season in recognition of his hard work.

Since he had such an outstanding 2020 season, Losoya was given an even bigger role in 2021. He started 11 games-- 10 at tackle and one at guard-- but saw playing time in all of the team's 13 games. Losoya was on the field for a grand total of 790 snaps and graded out as a winner nine times. He was incredibly valued by his teammates and coaches alike, as shown through his recognition as the program's top offensive lineman of the week three times.

Now, Losoya will have the opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact for Mississippi State. The team's Air Raid offense needs the toughest and strongest group of linemen to protect quarterback Will Rogers for long periods of time. MSU's offensive line might have some big shoes that need to be filled, but Losoya seems more than ready to take on challenging SEC defenses.