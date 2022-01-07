Mississippi State Punter Tucker Day Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

After spending five seasons with the Bulldogs, Mississippi State punter Tucker Day has declared for the NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior from Brentwood, Tennessee, played in 37 games for MSU. Day finished his final season with the Bulldogs ranked No. 38 in national punting average with 41.5 yards per punt and No. 44 in in the FBS in total punting yards with 5,269. His longest career punt was for 70 yards-- he accomplished this feat twice-- and he has punted the ball for 50-plus yards 21 times. Day graduated with an undergraduate degree in political science in December 2020 and was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2019 and 2020.

Day began his career in maroon and white as a kicker when he joined the team as a true freshman in 2017. Unfortunately, he was injured only two games into the season and was forced to redshirt to gain an extra year of eligibility. In those two appearances, Day went 8-of-10 on extra-point attempts and converted two of his four field goals. He also had two kickoff attempts that both went 65 yards.

When Day returned in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, he assumed a new role within the program. The newly-named punter started all 13 games for the Bulldogs and finished the season with 47 total punts for 1,851 yards. Day booted the ball for an average of 39.4 yards per punt but had four total punts sail through the air for more than 50 yards.

In 2019, Day was once again named the team's starting punter for each game. He made huge strides in his redshirt sophomore season and had 51 punts for nearly 2,200 yards and a season-high 11 punts for more than 50 yards. Day also took over on some kickoffs for the Bulldogs, and he added 991 yards on 17 kickoff attempts.

As a redshirt junior, Day did not compete as much as he had in previous seasons-- he appeared in nine games and only started eight. However, he had arguably the best game of his entire career against the Kentucky Wildcats on Oct. 10. Day recorded five punts for 298 yards, four of which went for 60-plus yards. His average of 59.6 yards per punt set the MSU single-game record for punting average by a long shot-- the previous record holder, Andy Russ, averaged 51.4 yards per punt against Kentucky in 1996.

Day only appeared in six games this season, but he made the most of it. He punted in the first two games of the season against Louisiana Tech and NC State, as well as against Vanderbilt and Kentucky. He was strictly on kickoff duty against Texas A&M and Tennessee State. Day totaled 17 punts for 675 yards and had three punts travel farther than 50 yards. He also had five kickoff attempts for 312 yards.

The veteran punter may not have had the best 2021 season, but Day has shown in the past that he can compete at the highest level. Hopefully, he will his home in the pros soon.