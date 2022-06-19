Skip to main content

Mississippi State's Tyrus Wheat Makes Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team

Tyrus Wheat is garnering some recognition ahead of the 2022 college football season.

The 2022 college football season is so close, yet so far away, and it's the time of year when multiple preseason rankings and watch lists are emerging across media outlets.

One of those is Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team, which Mississippi State senior linebacker Tyrus Wheat appeared on, making the third team. He was in good company among the likes of Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison and Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

Wheat took a step in 2021, with 46 combined tackles (19 solo), seven sacks, two passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Over two seasons, he totals 76 tackles (31 solo), 12 sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

He originally began his college football career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and was a three-star junior college prospect per ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He was also rated as the No. 1 junior college inside linebacker per 247Sports, was a top40 overall junior college prospect per Rivals (No. 26) and 247Sports (No. 36).

He totaled 104 career tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions over 19 games of action. 

Several other players across SEC defenses also received preseason recognition from Steele, like Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks and Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon.

