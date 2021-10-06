Remembering the Bulldogs' Last Victory Over Alabama

Mississippi State's last victory over Alabama came in the form of a 17-12 upset in 2007.

Mississippi State will face off against Alabama on Oct. 16 in hopes of breaking a 13-year losing streak. It's a tall task, but should be an intriguing matchup considering the Bulldogs just bested a then-No. 15-ranked Texas A&M team last week.

The last time the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide was Nov. 10 in 2007, when the team pulled off the 17-12 upset at Davis Wade Stadium. Alabam was ranked No. 22 overall at the time.

In that game, MSU quarterback Wesley Carroll completed 9 of 21 passes for 100 yards and an interception. Running back Boobie Dixon rushed for 84 yards and had the team's only offensive touchdown. Bulldogs defender Anthony Johnson returned an interception 100 yards for Mississippi State's other touchdown.

Alabama gave itself the lead heading into the second quarter. Kicker Leigh Tiffin made two field goals of 39 yards and 51 yards, to make the game 6-0 early.

With 8:39 left in the second quarter, Tiffin made his third field goal of the day -- this one from 29 yards out. MSU was finally able to add points to the scoreboard after kicker Adam Carlson connected on a 35-yard field goal, bringing it to 9-3. The Crimson Tide got the ball back and was looking to add on another score before halftime. With only four seconds to go and the Crimson Tide at the Mississippi State two-yard line, Johnson intercepted a pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown as time expired. Carlson came on to make the extra point, and Mississippi State headed into the locker room at halftime with a 10-9 lead.

To start the third quarter, Derek Pegues caught Mississippi State's second interception of the day and returned it 40 yards to the Alabama 25 yard line. Five plays later, Dixon scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point gave the Bulldogs a 17-9 lead. The last score of the game came from the Crimson Tide with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter. Tiffin kicked his fourth and final field goal of the day from 50 yards out to cut the Bulldog lead to five. The Mississippi State defense kept Alabama from scoring, and the Bulldogs held on to defeat Alabama 17-12.

It goes without saying that it's going to be tough for Mississippi State to knock off Alabama this season.

The Crimson Tide are the reigning national champions and have spent the entire season as number one on the AP Top 25 poll. However, the Bulldogs have a few things working in their favor -- namely the significant improvements they've made and a homefield advantage -- and will be well-rested after the open date.

If the Bulldogs happen to pull off a major upset, it will make an even bolder statement than the one they made last week.