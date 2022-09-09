Mississippi State saw many players standout in last weekend's victory over Memphis, and the team will look to stay unbeaten as it faces Arizona on Saturday.

The Bulldogs did a lot of things right in their 49-23 throttling of the Tigers, but there are still a few areas in which they need to improve before heading into conference play. The team is projected to beat the Wildcats on the road, but the unusual environment and late kickoff will certainly be a tough test. Some student-athletes must rise above the rest to help the team maintain its momentum from last weekend's big win.

Here are three players to watch as the team travels to Tucson in hopes of taking down a potentially underrated Pac-12 opponent.

1. RB Dillon Johnson

Johnson totaled more all-purpose yards than any other MSU player against Memphis: he rushed for 67 yards and added 39 more yards through the air. Although he did not record any touchdowns, his significant contributions helped move the Bulldogs down the field and put them in scoring position multiple times. This time, it could be Johnson's turn to power through tackles and score points against an Arizona team that has struggled heavily in years past but won their opening game against San Diego State.

2. WR Caleb Ducking

Coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense utilizes many receivers, and Ducking has the power to be a standout among the rest. The redshirt senior excelled in last weekend's season-opening victory, pulling in three receptions for a total of 73 yards and one touchdown. Ducking has already demonstrated his ability to make big plays downfield and will likely play an even bigger role for the Bulldogs this year than he has in seasons past. His performance against Arizona could play a huge factor in whether or not Mississippi State picks up another win, especially given the opposing team's defensive struggles over the last few seasons.

3. DE Jordan Davis

After missing the entire 2021 season with an injury, Davis is back and looking to be a force to be reckoned with for Mississippi State. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound graduate student did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs against Memphis with three total tackles and a forced fumble. Those are impressive numbers for a student-athlete who has not seen the field since debuting for the Bulldogs in 2020. This season is shaping up to be a huge breakthrough for Davis, and his leadership and experience will help the defense face an unfamiliar Arizona program in a unique environment.