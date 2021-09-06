Bulldogs Expected to Have WR Malik Heath, DE De'Monte Russell Back vs. NC State

Two Mississippi State players are set to get back to action against NC State.

Mississippi State is expected to have two players back on the field who didn't see action in the season opener against LA Tech.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said in his Monday press conference that both wide receiver Malik Heath and defensive end De'Monte Russell will be back this week against NC State on Saturday.

Leach noted that Heath was tending to "personal issues." Both players were involved in the brawl at the end of the game against Tulsa when MSU defeated Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl.

It will be interesting to see the type of impact both players can make when they make their 2021 debut.

Heath was a player who had some really good moments throughout fall camp and could continue to make a name for himself this season.

The wideout totaled 307 yards on 37 receptions with three touchdowns last season. He was listed at the top of the depth chart at "X" receiver ahead of Lideatrick Griffin when MSU released its first depth chart before the beginning of the season.

Russell was listed second on that same depth chart behind fellow defensive end Randy Charlton.

MSU and NC State are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium.