Watch: Bulldogs Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against NC State

September 9, 2021
Mississippi State Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup Against NC State

The Bulldogs look to go 2-0 this week as they face NC State.
Mississippi State football has moved on past its 35-34 victory over the LA Tech Bulldogs and is now turning its attention to Saturday's contest against the visiting NC State Wolfpack.

Both teams enter the game undefeated after Week 1, though one will have to give up its unblemished record by the end of Saturday's events.

Ahead of the matchup, MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, running backs coach Eric Mele, inside receivers coach Dave Nichol and defensive line coach Jeff Phelps met with the media. 

Watch below to hear everything Arnett, Mele, Nichol and Phelps had to say on Wednesday evening:

