Watch: Mike Leach Talks Loss to LSU, Upcoming Contest Against Texas A&M

Mississippi State's meeting with LSU on Saturday didn't end the way the Bulldogs had hoped for, as State came up just short of a comeback victory, falling 28-25 in Davis Wade Stadium.

With that behind them, they move forward to face Texas A&M on the road this weekend. The Aggies are a team that garnered a lot of attention ahead of the season for the amount of talent they have across the board. They're 3-1 heading into Saturday's matchup, coming off their first loss of the season after falling 20-10 to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media on Monday to discuss the loss to the Tigers and the next game his team has on the schedule.

One of the things Leach noted was the improved performance of the offensive line.

"We improved on the O-line," Leach said. "We did some good things. I thought we played physical. I think they were leading the nation in sacks. We were very physical up front. I thought we played together for the most part over the course of the day. It’s all relative but, I thought we had a good day on the O-line.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):