Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

Mississippi State came up just short in its comeback effort against LSU when the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to the visiting Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday.

This is the second time that the Bulldogs have come within three points of their opponent in a loss -- which they have two of -- this season. There are different ways to look at that, though it seems like MSU is just one step from making it all click and becoming a force to be reckoned with.

Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, safety Collin Duncan and offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp met with the media Tuesday to talk about both the loss and the upcoming matchup with the Aggies.

"We're that close to winning," Duncan said. "Every game is decided between three to four plays. You watch film and you can see those three to four plays clear as day. When you can take a 70-play game and minimize it to four plays and see where you messed up... that just shows you how close you really are to being where you want to be."

Watch below to hear everything Crumedy, Duncan and Sharp had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):