September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

Three Mississippi State players met with the media to discuss Saturday's upcoming matchup against Texas A&M.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State came up just short in its comeback effort against LSU when the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to the visiting Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday.

This is the second time that the Bulldogs have come within three points of their opponent in a loss -- which they have two of -- this season. There are different ways to look at that, though it seems like MSU is just one step from making it all click and becoming a force to be reckoned with. 

Bulldogs defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, safety Collin Duncan and offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp met with the media Tuesday to talk about both the loss and the upcoming matchup with the Aggies.

"We're that close to winning," Duncan said. "Every game is decided between three to four plays. You watch film and you can see those three to four plays clear as day. When you can take a 70-play game and minimize it to four plays and see where you messed up... that just shows you how close you really are to being where you want to be."

Watch below to hear everything Crumedy, Duncan and Sharp had to say this week (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):

USATSI_16824250
Football

Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

30 seconds ago
IMG-7687
Football

Return of the Air Raid: Iowa Wesleyan Making Strides With the Offense That Originally Brought it to National Prominence

45 minutes ago
USATSI_16844127
Football

Bulldogs in the NFL: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP

23 hours ago
Coach Mike Leach Weekly Press Conference_9.27.21
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Loss to LSU, Upcoming Contest Against Texas A&M

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16825209
Football

Where Mississippi State Sits in the Latest Bowl Projections

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16825170
Football

Mississippi State Falls to LSU: Three Bulldogs Players Who Stood Out

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16824256
Football

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup

Sep 27, 2021
USATSI_15082134 (1)
Football

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Where the All-Time Series Stands

Sep 27, 2021