Three Mississippi State players to watch vs Texas Tech

The Mississippi State football team became bowl-eligible for the 12th straight season, and this year, they will face off against Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

The Bulldogs (7-5) had an up-and-down regular season that was defined by record-breaking performances, officiating errors and a need for improvement on special teams. There is plenty of momentum for the team to build on in the postseason: State had four wins over previously-ranked opponents. Most of the team is young, and the upcoming game against the Red Raiders will be a valuable experience for them to learn and grow.

The Red Raiders (6-6) have a sour history with Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, which makes the game that much more important. Here are three Bulldogs to watch in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

1. QB Will Rogers

After a record-breaking season for the Bulldogs, can quarterback Will Rogers continue to shine? He finished the season 473-of-630 passing for 4,449 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rogers finished the regular season atop the NCAA in completion percentage and was tied for second in total passing yards, and he also broke multiple Mississippi State quarterback records. Rogers hasn't taken the field in competition in nearly a month, so Mississippi State will hope he returns to action with the same momentum that he had and make Texas Tech regret losing the Air Raid offense.

2. WR Tulu Griffin

Wide receiver Tulu Griffin missed three games near the end of the season, and when he returned in time for the Egg Bowl, he dropped an important touchdown pass early in the game. Despite that single play, he had a good season and lit up opponents when he took the field. Griffin accounted for 251 total yards on 24 receptions. He also had 439 yards on 13 kick returns, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown against NC State. Everything has been lining up for Griffin to have his best game of the season, and fans should expect big things from him in the final game of the year.

3. LB Jett Johnson

With the departure of former teammate Aaron Brule earlier this month, linebacker Jett Johnson now has his hands much more full. During the regular season, Johnson led the team in tackles with 84 and also accounted for six total tackles for loss. The redshirt junior had a breakthrough year and continues to get better, but he will have a lot to prove next Tuesday. Can Johnson continue to lead the defense, even though there have been plenty of changes over the past month?