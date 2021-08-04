Mississippi State WR Listed in Top Five at the Position in the SEC by Analyst

The sophomore is poised for a breakout year in 2021.

Mississippi State wide receiver Jaden Walley is a player to watch heading into the 2021 season -- and that statement goes beyond just the Bulldogs team.

When college football analyst Cole Cubelic released his top five wide receivers ahead of the 2021 season, he included Walley at No. 5 on the list -- behind Treylon Burks (Arkansas), John Metchie (Alabama), Ainias Smith (Texas A&M) and Kayshon Boutte (LSU).

It's not surprising to see Walley so highly regarded after the standout season he had as merely a freshman in 2020.

Last year, Walley broke the single-season record for most receiving yards by a freshman in the history of the team, earned All-America honors, and was the only freshman in the country with at least 50 catches and no less than 700 receiving yards in 2020.

Walley finished the season with 52 receptions for 718 yards with two touchdowns over 10 games.

He was also recently named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC by Sports Illustrated, along with Bulldogs offensive lineman Charles Cross.

There's been no shortage of preseason honors for Walley, who was also named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list in late July.

The award is presented annually to the top receiver (all positions that catch a forward pass) in the country.

Expect Walley to garner more national attention this year, starting when MSU faces LA Tech in Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 4.