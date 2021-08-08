Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, S Collin Duncan Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/07/2021

Walley and Duncan spoke with reporters following Saturday's practice.
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State football finished up its second practice of 2021 fall camp on Saturday afternoon.

Standout wide receiver Jaden Walley and safety Collin Duncan met with the media and answered questions on a variety of different subjects at the end of practice.

"It helped me out a lot," Walley said of a having a full offseason just a year after the Bulldogs faced adversity in the midst of a COVID offseason. "(We're) getting the chemistry down."

Duncan spoke to the depth within the secondary.

"We went from last year, being one deep at almost every position to now being three to four deep at almost every position. So, I feel like you're going to see a lot of guys this year... being able to rotate... it's going to be tremendous."

Watch below for more from Walley and Duncan (photo/video courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics):

20210806_FB_Practice_Walley11_CS_0546 (1)
Football

Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, S Collin Duncan Meet With Media During Fall Camp

Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference 08/07/2021
Football

Mississippi State Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/07/2021

USATSI_13549080 (1)
Football

Mississippi State OL Coach Mason Miller Meets With Media After Practice, 08/07/2021

20210806_FB_Practice_Rogers2_CS_0060
Football

Mississippi State QB battle remains open, highly competitive at start of fall camp

Mike Leach msstate
Football

Full Post-Practice Press Conference: Mike Leach Meets With Media After First Day of Fall Camp

USATSI_15336902
Football

How Does Mississippi State Rank Among All 130 FBS Teams Ahead of the 2021 Season?

USATSI_16476595
Football

Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

USATSI_15382306 (1)
Football

Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Opens Fall Practice