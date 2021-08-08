Mississippi State WR Jaden Walley, S Collin Duncan Meet With Media During Fall Camp

Mississippi State football finished up its second practice of 2021 fall camp on Saturday afternoon.

Standout wide receiver Jaden Walley and safety Collin Duncan met with the media and answered questions on a variety of different subjects at the end of practice.

"It helped me out a lot," Walley said of a having a full offseason just a year after the Bulldogs faced adversity in the midst of a COVID offseason. "(We're) getting the chemistry down."

Duncan spoke to the depth within the secondary.

"We went from last year, being one deep at almost every position to now being three to four deep at almost every position. So, I feel like you're going to see a lot of guys this year... being able to rotate... it's going to be tremendous."

Watch below for more from Walley and Duncan (photo/video courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics):