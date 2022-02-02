Former Mississippi State WR Headed to Ole Miss

Ole Miss football gained another transfer this week when former Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath announced his commitment via Twitter.

Heath is one of a handful of players Ole Miss has acquired via the transfer portal this offseason, including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and his Trojan teammate, tight end Michael Trigg.

Heath spent two seasons at Mississippi State, finishing out 2021 with 34 receptions for 442 yards with five touchdowns. He currently totals 71 receptions for 749 yards with eight touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Heath, who showed a good deal of upward momentum in the back half of the season, fits into what Lane Kiffin has brewing in Oxford.