Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State WR Malik Heath Headed to Ole Miss

Former Mississippi State wideout Malik Heath is transferring to Ole Miss.

Ole Miss football gained another transfer this week when former Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath announced his commitment via Twitter.

Heath is one of a handful of players Ole Miss has acquired via the transfer portal this offseason, including former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and his Trojan teammate, tight end Michael Trigg.

Heath spent two seasons at Mississippi State, finishing out 2021 with 34 receptions for 442 yards with five touchdowns. He currently totals 71 receptions for 749 yards with eight touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Heath, who showed a good deal of upward momentum in the back half of the season, fits into what Lane Kiffin has brewing in Oxford.

Read More

USATSI_17157059
Football

Former Mississippi State WR Headed to Ole Miss

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17585347
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Basketball Coach Ben Howland Talks Upcoming Game Against South Carolina

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_16346692 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Pair of Bulldogs Pick Up More Preseason Accolades

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17478701
Football

Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons Named to NFL Pro Bowl

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17231374
Football

Mississippi State Football: Way Too Early 2022 Record Prediction

Jan 31, 2022
unnamed
Football

Mississippi State Football Names Hollingshead Inside WRs Coach, Mike Leach Makes Staff Changes

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_17421438
Basketball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Women's Basketball vs Texas A&M

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17549962
Football

How to Watch, What to Know: Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Rams on Championship Sunday

Jan 30, 2022