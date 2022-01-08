Mississippi State Loses Wideout to Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
Mississippi State WR Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mississippi State football lost another player to the transfer portal this week.

Mississippi State football is down another player after redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quinton Torbor hit the NCAA transfer portal this week, according to a report from 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Torbor did not see the field this past season despite getting some increased action in practice and has not recorded any stats with the Bulldogs over the past three seasons.

Torbor was originally a three-star recruit out of Destrehan, Louisiana who held offers from several notable programs across the country, including Auburn, Indiana and Georgia.

With the move, Torbor becomes one of many former Bulldogs to have entered the transfer portal or are currently in the transfer portal, joining the likes of offensive tackle Calvin McMillian, safety Londyn Craft, defensive lineman Armondous Cooley (Southern Miss), edge rusher Aaron Odom, safety Janari Dean (Southern Miss), linebacker Aaron Brule (Michigan State) and linebacker Rodney Groce (Arizona State), 

It will be interesting to see where Torbor and the rest of the former Bulldogs whose landing spots are still to be determined end up and if they're able to crack into the starting lineup at their next destination.

