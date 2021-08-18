Watch: Bulldogs Outside WRs Coach Steve Spurrier Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/17/2021

Mississippi State continued to forge forward through fall camp on Tuesday, and we continued to see some good things from the wide receivers.

Just to name a couple, Malik Heath had two touchdown grabs -- one 45-yarder from Will Rogers and a 70-yarder from Chance Lovertich. Wideout Austin Williams reeled in a short touchdown pass to end off practice on the same day in which just so happened to be his birthday.

Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. met with the media to discuss his guys and what he's seen from the team overall after practice.

"It's just such a benefit, where we are now from where we were last year," Spurrier said. "We're really far ahead of where we were last year. We've still got a long way to go -- we're still youthful in this offense and a little inexperienced... but we've got a good group of guys and we'll be ready to play here in a couple of weeks."

Watch below to hear everything Spurrier had to say on Tuesday afternoon (photo/video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):