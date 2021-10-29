Watch: Bulldogs Coaches Talk Win Over Vanderbilt, Mississippi State's Upcoming Game Against Kentucky

Mississippi State football is coming off a dominant 45-6 win over Vanderbilt, and will look to stay in the win column as No. 12-ranked Kentucky comes to town on Saturday during homecoming weekend for the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have lost just one game this season -- a 30-13 fall to the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country right now. Ahead of the matchup, Mississippi State outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr., running backs coach Eric Mele and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Matt Brock met with the media to discuss the team's latest victory, what they've seen from their groups lately and what they're going up against as they face Kentucky.

They're doing well. I always think it's unique," Spurrier said of his younger guys. "On Sunday night, we have a young player pass skel. Thursday nights, we scrimmage with our young players. Leach calls all of it. I have asked him before, "Can I call tonight?" No, no, no, he does it and he's coaching the quarterbacks and he's coaching the receivers. He does that every single year. He'll talk about guys who were true freshmen that didn't play at all that were All-Americans and Biletnikoff winners that played Thursday night football and Sunday night pass skel. His development of young quarterbacks and receivers is constant. It's never-ending. We have a good group. Antonio Harmon makes a big strong target. Teddy Knox is running around. Jacobi Moore sprained a foot a couple of weeks ago, but he was back today running around. He is another talented young man. Those guys are working hard learning this offense. When their day comes, they're going to be ready.

Watch below to hear everything the three had to say this week: