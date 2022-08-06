Skip to main content

Mississippi State Football: Wide Receiving Corps Preview Ahead of 2022 Season

The wide receiving corps for the Bulldogs could be among the best in the Southeastern Conference this season.

Mississippi State has a plethora of talented and experienced wideouts that quarterback Will Rogers can target this season. 

The Bulldogs are facing one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, but with that comes the opportunity to show improvement and make a statement. From newcomers to seasoned veterans, many wideouts will be looking to light up the scoreboard for the Maroon and White.

Here are some of MSU's star receivers and what they bring to the table this season.

Rara Thomas (So.)

Sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas is one of the most underrated position players in the SEC. He is a reliable deep threat and will likely be a primary target for Rogers this season. Thomas recorded 252 yards on 18 receptions and hauled in five touchdowns as a freshman. He also averaged 14 yards per reception last season. Thomas will likely see his numbers skyrocket in 2022 with his continued improvement during the offseason.

Justin Robinson (R-So.)

Justin Robinson is one wideout the SEC should watch out for in 2022. He transferred to MSU from Georgia in January and is one of the most talented athletes on the roster. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has the size and athletic ability to dominate the conference. Although Robinson has not received much playing time just yet, Mike Leach's Air Raid may give him the opportunity he's looking for. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin (Jr.)

The speedy Tulu Griffin will be another huge part of the Bulldogs' offense in 2022 and continue to make his presence felt both as a kick returner and a wideout. In 2021, Griffin hauled in 269 yards receiving on 26 receptions and averaged 10.3 yards per reception. On special teams, he recorded 459 yards and one touchdown on 15 total returns. 

Jaden Walley (Jr.)

Jaden Walley enters his junior year with the Bulldogs as one of the most-watched wide receivers heading into the season. Last season, herecorded 628 yards on 55 receptions with six touchdowns. Walley has totaled 1,346 yards on 107 receptions and eight touchdowns in his collegiate career. The Bulldogs could see Davis Wade Stadium turned into Walley World in 2022.

Jamire Calvin (R-Sr.)

One of the most underrated red zone threats in the country is entering his senior season for the Bulldogs in 2022. Jamire Calvin is another talented target on the Air Raid offense that continues to be overlooked. He played in all 13 games for Mississippi State last season and recorded 220 yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns. Calvin's talent and experience should help him see more action on the gridiron this season.

Austin Williams (R-Sr.)

Fifth-year senior Austin Williams looks to continue to dominate on the playing field for his final season. When it comes to his catching abilities, he remains at the top of the SEC with the lowest drop rate out of any wideout in the conference. Williams had the best season of his career in 2021, recording 617 yards on 52 receptions with four touchdowns. During his time wearing the Maroon and White, he has totaled 1,245 receiving yards on 116 receptions with 12 touchdowns. 

USATSI_16749370
Football

Class of 2023 Wide Receiver Justin Brown Announces Commitment to Mississippi State

By Elizabeth Keen23 hours ago
USATSI_17157308 (1)
Football

Mississippi State RB Commitment Seth Davis Talks Recruitment and Goals for Senior Season

By Dylan FlippoAug 4, 2022 3:18 PM EDT
USATSI_15385165 (2)
Football

Everything to Know About Mississippi State Football's New Starkville NIL Club

By Elizabeth KeenAug 3, 2022 8:03 PM EDT
USATSI_13724923
Baseball

Former Mississippi State Triple Crown Winner Brent Rooker Traded to Kansas City Royals in MLB

By Elizabeth KeenAug 2, 2022 10:10 PM EDT
USATSI_17164726
Football

Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Favored to Win NFC East in 2022

By Dylan FlippoAug 2, 2022 5:07 PM EDT
20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field

By Elizabeth KeenAug 2, 2022 5:30 AM EDT
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Adds VCU Shortstop Connor Hujsak from Transfer Portal

By Elizabeth KeenJul 31, 2022 2:53 PM EDT
USATSI_16970733
Football

2022 SEC Quarterback Rankings: Where Each Signal-Caller Stands Ahead of the Season

By Crissy FroydJul 31, 2022 1:30 PM EDT