Mississippi State Football: Wide Receiving Corps Preview Ahead of 2022 Season

Mississippi State has a plethora of talented and experienced wideouts that quarterback Will Rogers can target this season.

The Bulldogs are facing one of the toughest schedules in the country this season, but with that comes the opportunity to show improvement and make a statement. From newcomers to seasoned veterans, many wideouts will be looking to light up the scoreboard for the Maroon and White.

Here are some of MSU's star receivers and what they bring to the table this season.

Rara Thomas (So.)

Sophomore wide receiver Rara Thomas is one of the most underrated position players in the SEC. He is a reliable deep threat and will likely be a primary target for Rogers this season. Thomas recorded 252 yards on 18 receptions and hauled in five touchdowns as a freshman. He also averaged 14 yards per reception last season. Thomas will likely see his numbers skyrocket in 2022 with his continued improvement during the offseason.

Justin Robinson (R-So.)

Justin Robinson is one wideout the SEC should watch out for in 2022. He transferred to MSU from Georgia in January and is one of the most talented athletes on the roster. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has the size and athletic ability to dominate the conference. Although Robinson has not received much playing time just yet, Mike Leach's Air Raid may give him the opportunity he's looking for.

Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin (Jr.)

The speedy Tulu Griffin will be another huge part of the Bulldogs' offense in 2022 and continue to make his presence felt both as a kick returner and a wideout. In 2021, Griffin hauled in 269 yards receiving on 26 receptions and averaged 10.3 yards per reception. On special teams, he recorded 459 yards and one touchdown on 15 total returns.

Jaden Walley (Jr.)

Jaden Walley enters his junior year with the Bulldogs as one of the most-watched wide receivers heading into the season. Last season, herecorded 628 yards on 55 receptions with six touchdowns. Walley has totaled 1,346 yards on 107 receptions and eight touchdowns in his collegiate career. The Bulldogs could see Davis Wade Stadium turned into Walley World in 2022.

Jamire Calvin (R-Sr.)

One of the most underrated red zone threats in the country is entering his senior season for the Bulldogs in 2022. Jamire Calvin is another talented target on the Air Raid offense that continues to be overlooked. He played in all 13 games for Mississippi State last season and recorded 220 yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns. Calvin's talent and experience should help him see more action on the gridiron this season.

Austin Williams (R-Sr.)

Fifth-year senior Austin Williams looks to continue to dominate on the playing field for his final season. When it comes to his catching abilities, he remains at the top of the SEC with the lowest drop rate out of any wideout in the conference. Williams had the best season of his career in 2021, recording 617 yards on 52 receptions with four touchdowns. During his time wearing the Maroon and White, he has totaled 1,245 receiving yards on 116 receptions with 12 touchdowns.