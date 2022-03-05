Mississippi State's Will Rogers Receives Votes of Confidence for QB1 Ahead of 2022 Season

Will Rogers has his past teammates' vote of confidence heading into a new season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers took a big leap in 2021, going from a freshman who put on impressive performances given the circumstances to a signal-caller who showed he was a legitimate SEC contender.

Rogers has been praised for his leadership ability and ability to rally his team since early on in his career with the Bulldogs, and there's no question he has their support. Wide receiver Makai Polk, offensive lineman Charles Cross and defensive back Martin Emerson Jr. couldn't have spoken more highly of Rogers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Cross put it simply in his meeting with the media.

"Will is a great quarterback," he said. "He's a great leader. He's definitely QB1."

Polk echoed that when asked who the best player was returning to play college football in 2022 who could be headed to the NFL next year.

Emerson was also asked by reporters about Rogers as a player and a person.

"That's my little brother, man. It was always fun playing against him," he said. "That was like my enemy in a sense. We're always competing against each other. I always tell him I'll pick his ball off at practice. He really didn't throw it at me, but when he did it was fun."

While the upcoming season's group of quarterbacks across the country set to take the field is expected to be stout, Rogers has made a solid case for himself after finishing the season with a completion percentage of 73.9%, 4,739 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. One of his best outings of the year saw him break the SEC single-game completion percentage record (minimum of 30 passing attempts) in the Oct. 30, 31-17 victory over No. 12-ranked Kentucky when he reached 92.3%.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold for him and Mississippi State as the Bulldogs face one of the toughest schedules in the nation this fall.