Watch: Bulldogs QBs Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/16/2021

One of the biggest topics throughout fall camp for Mississippi State has been what head coach Mike Leach calls an "open" quarterback battle, with sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich leading the way.

Both signal-callers met with the media for the first time of the fall after practice on Monday.

Lovertich was asked about the competition in which he and Rogers have been named frontrunners.

"I think it’s nice, but you come out here every day and compete the same way," Lovertich told reporters. "It doesn’t matter whether you’re the first or the fifth stringer. You come out here to get better and I feel that’s the way our room is with everybody. We’re out here competing and we’re not worried about that, the rest of it will take care of itself."

Watch below to hear everything Rogers and Lovertich had to say after the 10th practice of fall camp (photo/video credit: Mississippi State athletics)