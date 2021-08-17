Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Watch: Mississippi State QB Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich Post-Practice Interview, 08/16/2021

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers met with the media Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

One of the biggest topics throughout fall camp for Mississippi State has been what head coach Mike Leach calls an "open" quarterback battle, with sophomore Will Rogers and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich leading the way.

Both signal-callers met with the media for the first time of the fall after practice on Monday.

Lovertich was asked about the competition in which he and Rogers have been named frontrunners.

"I think it’s nice, but you come out here every day and compete the same way," Lovertich told reporters. "It doesn’t matter whether you’re the first or the fifth stringer. You come out here to get better and I feel that’s the way our room is with everybody. We’re out here competing and we’re not worried about that, the rest of it will take care of itself."

Watch below to hear everything Rogers and Lovertich had to say after the 10th practice of fall camp (photo/video credit: Mississippi State athletics)

20210806_FB_TrainingCampPractice_Rogers_AP_4098
Football

Watch: Bulldogs QBs Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/16/2021

USATSI_13549020
Football

Mississippi State's C.J. Morgan Plays a Role Much Bigger Than Football for Bulldogs

Photo Courtesy: MSU Athletics
Football

Five Thoughts on the Bulldogs After Saturday's Scrimmage in Davis Wade

USATSI_15381979
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Reflects on Bulldogs Scrimmage, 08/14/2021

USATSI_15223099 (2)
Football

Open Mississippi State QB Battle Continues Through Fall Scrimmage, Will Rogers and Chance Lovertich Remain in Front

USATSI_15223066
Football

Former Bulldogs LB Erroll Thompson Makes Quite the Statement in First Preseason Game

USATSI_13549050
Football

Watch: Bulldogs DT Jaden Crumedy, LB Nathaniel Watson, DE Jordan Davis Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021

USATSI_9769197
Football

Watch: Bulldogs Defensive Line Coach Jeff Phelps Post-Practice Press Conference, 08/11/2021