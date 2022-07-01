Mississippi State football has locked down its defensive coordinator as the Bulldogs enter Year 3 of the Leach era.

Mississippi State has experienced no shortage of turnover in its football coaching staff over recent history, but the Bulldogs seem to have found a sense of continuity heading into their third season under head coach Mike Leach.

Leach recently agreed to a contract extension that ups his annual salary to $5.5 million and extends through the 2025 season, as Mississippi State confirmed earlier in the week. State law limits the length of contracts for state employees to a four-year maximum.

According to a report from 247Sports, defensive coordinator Zach Arnett also recently signed a contract extension -- a three-year deal that will pay him 1.2 million dollars in the first year and runs through the 2024 college football season. With this, Arnett receives a raise of $100,000 per year.

Between Leach and Arnett, the Bulldogs -- who enter the 2022 season as a much older and more experienced team than when the staff initially arrived there in 2020 -- seem to be finding their footing on both sides of the ball in a way that could catch national attention.

Mississippi State faces what's largely considered to be the toughest schedule in the nation this fall after finishing out last season with a 7-6 overall record, opening with a matchup against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 3 in Davis Wade Stadium.