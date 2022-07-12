Senior center LaQuinston Sharp is ranked as one of the best linemen in the Southeastern Conference heading into 2022.

Mississippi State football offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp is receiving high praise ahead of the 2022 season.

With left tackle Charles Cross moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs need athletes such as Sharp to step up and protect signal-caller Will Rogers. The offensive line will be a key factor in the success of head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense this season.

According to USA TODAY Sports Network, Sharp is ranked eighth among all linemen in the SEC, and he also received one first-place vote. Last season, he played 786 passing snaps and only allowed two sacks.

At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, the sixth-year senior will look to put his experience and leadership to good use for the Air Raid this season. Sharp only committed three penalties on 1,002 snaps last season, and Pro Football Focus gave him a career-high 83.8 percent pass blocking grade. Sharp was also named an All-SEC honorable mention by PFF.

Talented linemen like Cross are hard to replace, but Mike Leach and the Bulldogs can rely on Sharp to get the job done next season. Nothing comes easy against SEC defensive linemen, but Mississippi State's talented group of offensive linemen will have to step up so that the Bulldogs can light up the scoreboard in 2022.