Why Mississippi State Could Stun Georgia: 4 Key Factors
Vanderbilt shocked top-ranked Alabama last weekend, ending generations of futility against elite SEC programs. Mississippi State beating Georgia in Athens this Saturday would actually be an even bigger upset, but the Commodores reset the narrative of what's possible in 2024.
Mississippi State is nearly a five-touchdown dog for good reason... there's a clear talent gap between the programs. But there are also four key reasons for hope that MSU can hang tough in the battle of the Bulldogs.
4. Mississippi State Is Rested
NEVER underestimate the importance of a bye week.
MSU will not only have the advantage of extra rest after Georgia played rival Auburn last week, but this past week has been especially valuable for true freshman QB Michael Van Buren Jr.
MVB already has his first start under his belt, and the bye gives him a chance to get more comfortable with his teammates and Jeff Lebby's systen
3. Something Is Missing From Georgia
Listen, Georgia is one of the best programs in America, with the roster to back it up. But something hasn't felt right over the last three games.
The Dawgs had a close call with Kentucky, a hideous first-half in Tuscaloosa, and a ho-hum recovery against a bad Auburn team. Despite the two-deep that's dripping with NFL talent, this Georgia team feels ordinary and not quite capable of flipping a switch and buzzsawing opponents.
2. Mississippi State Already Hung With Texas
These Bulldogs are no strangers to facing top teams in their building. Just two weeks ago, they only trailed by eight at halftime before the Horns pulled away for a 35-13 win. MSU controlled time of possession, converted 8-of-17 third downs, and forced two turnovers.
After playing in front of 101,000 fans in Austin, Mississippi State won't be rattled by this to Athens.
1. The Dreaded Lookahead
This is an absolutely brutal spot in the schedule for Georgia.
Auburn and Alabama are in the rear view mirror. Looming next weekend is a mission critical trip to top-ranked Texas. And here comes 1-4 Mississippi State with absolutely nothing to lose.
Georgia is liable to sleep walk through the first 30 minutes as Mississippi State's confidence builds, much the way Vandy's did last Saturday in Nashville.
Mississippi State Football Depth Chart for Georgia
Mississippi State Football Schedule: Ranking the Final Seven Opponents