Mississippi State has another offensive line spot open with latest transfer
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Malik Ellis probably wasn't going to see the field much again this year and decided to transfer from Mississippi State.
Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby, who inherited an overall lack of talent in the offensive line, has made rebuilding that group a priority. Most of it is out of necessity.
After last Saturday's spring game, it was interesting to see Lebby's final comment on what needed to get fixed.
"O line will be a big piece of it," Lebby said. "Adding a tight end. And look at a DB, whether corner or safety. Best available at that position. That's our focus."
In other words, he sent a message that at least one offensive lineman on the team knew about and hit the transfer portal a day before the Maroon-White game.
Building the the offensive line is something Lebby likely could see before he landed in Starkville. It wasn't exactly overstocked with talent that hadn't been developed.
New Bulldogs offensive line coach Phil Loadholt came in from Colorado with the task to re-build it. Not getting a chance to land any players in the main transfer window, now has a few days to try and pick up what he can.
State has said they will be very agressive finding offensive lineman that can compete in the SEC. After years of being largely ignored by coaching staffs, it has been a struggle.
Considering that group is the most important key to any offense, Lebby correctly identified it as something that had to be improved. After it was clear Cody Kennedy wasn't the answer coaching that position, he turned to Loadholt, a seven-year NFL veteran, to develop the entire group.
Ellis had the size (6-foot-5, 285 pounds), but simply wasn't a great fit. Under Zach Arnett, he was moved all over the place, even getting moved to tight end at one point to help with the numbers. He didn't get a lot of playing time.
State signed four transfer linemen in December and January. Those joined with three high school linemen signees and three more from the junior college ranks.
The spring window for football started April 16 and ends today (April 22). The Bulldogs can sign players who entered the portal can be signed at any time.