Getting Bulldogs' offense fixed on line starting from top spot
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Nobody will argue much that Mississippi State's offensive line struggled at times in 2024's season to be forgotten.
The numbers don't lie and they weren't great by any stretch.
After one season, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy was out the door. Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby couldn't continue the path after a 2-10 season without making some changes.
He brought in Phil Loadholt from Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. The longtime NFL lineman brings a credibility and knowledge level improvement. The players know the big guy has done it at the level they are trying to reach.
In spring practice, the goal is getting what is maybe the most important position group on the field playing together. It's a position that requires a togetherness and trust or nothing else in the offense really works.
"Still trying to come together as a group, figure each other out," transfer lineman Jacoby Jackson said this week.. "Keep building that chemistry but at the same time, individually working on whatever we need to work on."
It actually can get more complex than most people think. The linemen don't just see ball snapped and go knock down somebody in the other color jersey. Everybody has to work in unison or the offense looks like a complete mess.
"Is it steps?" Jackson said. "Is it communication in pass pro? As the spring has went along it’s been great, though. We come together as one."
That's music to State fans' ears. The coaching staff is also cross-training guys at multiple positions. That's required, too, to deal with the injuries that happen every year.
"I’ve been playing both left and right guard this spring and getting some action there," Jackson said.. "Everybody has been playing multiple positions. You always need that.
"You never know what could happen during the season, especially in the SEC. You’re banging a lot and people get hurt. You always have to be prepared to go in wherever coach needs you."
With the spring game being the official end of team practices, Jackson isn't expecting the work to end there. Just don't ask him right now exactly what that will be.
"Honestly, we really haven’t gone over that too much," he said. "I couldn’t even tell you what next week is going to look like. If I had to take a good guess, it would be open weight room kind of stuff.
"They want us to come in and get a little pump in, just make sure we’re still here getting our body right and a lot of recovery, if I had to guess."
It's a simple goal for the spring game Saturday.
"I just want y’all to see us as a team play together and us as a whole offensive line be physical," Jackson said. "What it says on that wall, effort, physicality and execution. That’s what I want everybody to notice this team doing on Saturday."
The gates at Davis Wade Stadium will open at 11 a.m. with kickoff at noon. Admission is free and there will not be any televised coverage. There will be a highlight video released by State later.