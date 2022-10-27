Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has had enough of his players not playing with enough physicality or needing to "use their hands more."

That came to light particularly in the 30-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in which Leach said that the team "got shoved around" and showed fear of the Alabama jersey.

During the press conference, Leach went on a long tangent comparing the players not using their hands enough to the evolution of dinosaurs in what was undoubtedly the best sound byte of the weekend across all of college football.

Here's a look at some of the best of that:

"Well I think we need to use our hands better. We don't move our hands very good. You know, when I was a kid and I was in grade school, I was a big dinosaur guy. I can't remember the gas station, but they would give you a free dinosaur [toy]if you filled up there. That's back when they had commercials on TV and then they would give something to the kids like me. And then the idea was that you should raise hell with your parents every time you're in the station wagon. We had one, a good classic like one off the Wonder Years, one of those fake woody ones, you know, fake painted-on wood. But then the best is it would always without exception the finish and the varnish on it would peel. So then it looked more bogus than ever. So we had one of those and of course I tried to sit way back, in that jump seat back there, so you could pretend you were in a spaceship or something, and, but anyway, so they'd have these commercials and they're hoping to get the kids to raise hell, 'Let's go to this gas station.' I can't remember what the gas station it was, and they'd give you a little dinosaur, you know. And you'd go to grade school and all that, and they'd start talking about evolution like as in if you don't use a certain part of your body, as time evolves over century upon century, in natural selection, that part of the body disappears and even that animal might disappear."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was one of many who commented on Leach's epic rant, which unsurprisingly garnered a wealth of attention on social media.

"Thank you for the concern about our future generations of kids in our great state. See ya in a few weeks," Kiffin tweeted.

Leach and Kiffin will meet in what is sure to be (and always is) an interesting Egg Bowl matchup on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. CT in Oxford.