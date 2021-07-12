Mississippi State Bulldogs Heavily Favored Over LA Tech Ahead of 2021 Season

Mississippi State is expected to open the season with a win -- by a large margin.

Mississippi State is looking to keep a good thing going in 2021 after finishing off the 2020 season with two consecutive wins.

The Bulldogs are expected to do just that by a significant margin, opening the season with a home game against Louisiana Tech.

MSU is favored over the other Bulldogs by a point spread of -26.5, according to ActionNetwork.com.

This matchup will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams in the history of the program, and if the current trend continues, we should see an easy win for MSU.

State's all-time record against LA Tech is 11-3, with the Bulldogs in Maroon and White currently on a four-game winning streak.

The largest margin of victory for LA Tech in the all-time series is 38-23 from the 1996 meeting, with the team's longest win streak against MSU at two games. MSU's largest margin of victory over LA Tech is much larger, from when the the Bulldogs recorded 48-0 shutout win to top LA Tech in 1938.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bulldogs put up a significant amount of points in this game with Mike Leach's Air Raid offense going up against an LA Tech defense that struggled to generate a pass rush and allowed an average of 427 yards and 35 points per game.

Granted that history keeps repeating itself and nothing out of the ordinary happens, this should be an easy opportunity for MSU to snag its first win of the season when LA Tech heads to Davis Wade Stadium on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium.