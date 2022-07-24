The SEC has a wide variety of college football coaches, with personalities ranging from tough and guarded to lively and unrestrained.

Saturday Down South recently released a ranking of the most entertaining head coaches in SEC football, and Mississippi State's Mike Leach is quite high on that list. Leach is ranked as the second-most entertaining coach in the conference, behind only his in-state rival Lane Kiffin.

There's no denying that Leach draws attention wherever he goes.

His Twitter account has nearly 398 thousand followers, and he uses it to post everything from MSU news to things he finds funny. The Bulldogs' leader is also known as an incredible coach to interview: he gives thorough answers to nearly every question he's asked and often makes funny side remarks along the way. During his time at MSU, Leach has gone viral for sharing his opinions on Halloween candy, cargo shorts and the College Football Playoffs. His steady, mellow personality makes the things he says even more entertaining.

Leach also occasionally exchanges some banter with Ole Miss head coach Kiffin, the conference coach that Saturday Down South considers the most entertaining of all. Both coaches use social media effectively and say things that make national headlines, but Kiffin's advantages are his willingness to do just about anything and his large wardrobe.

The Magnolia State boasts two of the most popular coaches in college football, and that trend is likely to continue for at least a few more years. Leach recently received a contract extension from MSU, and Kiffin has had a successful few seasons leading the Rebels.

Here are where the other 12 conference coaches are listed on Saturday Down South's ranking of the most entertaining head coaches in the SEC.

1. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

2. Mike Leach, Mississippi State

3. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

4. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

5. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

6. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

7. Nick Saban, Alabama

8. Kirby Smart, Georgia

9. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

10. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

11. Brian Kelly, LSU

12. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

13. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

14. Billy Napier, Florida