How to Watch: Mississippi State Takes On NC State in Week Two

Everything you need to know about how to tune in to watch Mississippi State's first game of the season.

Mississippi State football barely slipped by the LA Tech Bulldogs in Week 1 of the 2021 season, winning 35-34 in a game that came down to a missed field goal attempt in the final two seconds.

MSU completed the largest comeback in school history with the victory, down 20 points at one point in the fourth quarterback before rallying to ensure the 1-0 start. The Bulldogs will look to stay undefeated as they face a 1-0 NC State Wolfpack team that is coming off 45-0 victory over USF.

The Wolfpack are currently one-point favorites, so it will be interesting to see how things play out in what is projected to be a close game.

Here's what you need to know about catching the weekend's contest:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium (Starkville, Mississippi)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 11

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)